Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $48,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

