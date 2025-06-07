Hoese & Co LLP Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

