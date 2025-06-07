Hoese & Co LLP Sells 316 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 615,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7%

MRK stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.