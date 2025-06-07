iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

