Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $367.45 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.93 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

