Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 980 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.07, for a total value of $371,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Strategy Stock Up 1.5%

Strategy stock opened at $374.47 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.