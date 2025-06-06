Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

