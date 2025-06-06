Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Position Lessened by Permanent Capital Management LP

Permanent Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.6% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Permanent Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $135.00 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

