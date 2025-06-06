Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

