Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.