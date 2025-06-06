Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $524.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

