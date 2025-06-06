Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.14, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $135.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.