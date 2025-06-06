Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $287.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

