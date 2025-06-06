Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $85.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

