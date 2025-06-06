Intellectus Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $135.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

