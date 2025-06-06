Davis Capital Management Buys 2,145 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,638,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,266,000 after buying an additional 167,265 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.0% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

