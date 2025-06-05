PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML opened at $7.41 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

