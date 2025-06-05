Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,931.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,838.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,815.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

