Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VCR stock opened at $357.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.59 and a 200-day moving average of $356.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.