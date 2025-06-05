Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,297 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

