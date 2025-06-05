Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $718,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

