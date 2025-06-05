Diligent Investors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,129 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 371,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

