Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.