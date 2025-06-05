Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NJUL opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

