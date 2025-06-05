CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $460.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

