Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 382,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,394,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 547,384 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

