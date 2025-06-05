Comparing Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and ITEX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.03 million 2.86 -$33.65 million N/A N/A ITEX $6.13 million 1.06 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

ITEX has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -202.56% -97.68% -66.99% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ITEX beats Future FinTech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

