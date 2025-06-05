LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber Sells 25,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,495,740.87. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Justin Schreiber sold 21,995 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $165,622.35.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $389,000.00.

LifeMD Stock Down 2.8%

LFMD opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LifeMD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LifeMD by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LifeMD by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFMD. B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

