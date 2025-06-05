Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $16,764.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $16,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,500.32. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, R Judd Jessup sold 687 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $76,428.75.

On Tuesday, May 27th, R Judd Jessup sold 935 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $106,122.50.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 194.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23,616.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

