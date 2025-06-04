Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

