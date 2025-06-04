Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NU were worth $41,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in NU by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,999,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

