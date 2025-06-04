Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George E. Deese bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

