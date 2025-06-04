Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

