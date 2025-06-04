Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $366.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The company has a market capitalization of $675.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.