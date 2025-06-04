Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $366.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The company has a market capitalization of $675.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Penny Stocks Analysts Believe Are Headed Higher
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Constellation Energy and Meta Strike Nuclear Deal, Shares Whipsaw
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tesla’s Lofty 200 P/E Could Mean More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.