THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $82.41, but opened at $89.65. THOR Industries shares last traded at $86.39, with a volume of 337,678 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 356,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

