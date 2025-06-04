TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $306.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,164 shares of company stock worth $35,671,587. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

