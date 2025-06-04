iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

