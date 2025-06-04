Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4%

DUK opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.