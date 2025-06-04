McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Floyd Financial Group LLC

Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.39 and its 200-day moving average is $302.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald's from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald's from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald's from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.91.

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

