Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock worth $2,640,095. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.