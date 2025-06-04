Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.52.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,217.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,229.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,069.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

