Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,217.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,069.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,229.57. The company has a market cap of $518.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.