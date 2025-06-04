Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP John Page Sells 7,368 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

