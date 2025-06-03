Romano Brothers AND Company Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 0.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 797,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

