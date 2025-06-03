Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Gannett makes up approximately 1.4% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 932,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 27,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,134,722 shares in the company, valued at $10,187,846.50. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

