Planned Solutions Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 10.2% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

