Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cognyte Software worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.72. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

