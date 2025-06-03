Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,482.29. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $7,063,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054,490 shares in the company, valued at $103,730,480.40. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,500 shares of company stock worth $16,311,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

