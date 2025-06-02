Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $289.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

