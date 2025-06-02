Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit S.A. ( NASDAQ:GNFT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT remained flat at $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genfit has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

